Tri-City VallyCats hosting first-ever Fall Festival

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Tri-City ValleyCats will be hosting their first-ever Fall Festival, a free event that will take place October 16 & 17 complete with drive-in movies and fun Halloween activities.

Movie selections include Hocus Pocus on Friday and Monsters University of Saturday shown in Parking Lot E near the first base side of the stadium. Capacity will be limited to 110 cars to ensure proper social distancing. Trick-or-Treating will be available for kids at select locations inside the stadium with a 50 person capacity at any given time to ensure everyone’s health and safety. The parking lot will open at 5 p.m. and the movie will start at 7:30 p.m.

“Our first-ever, Fall Festival is a unique opportunity to provide a safe and fun experience for families from across the Capital Region” said ValleyCats GM, Matt Callahan. “We’re excited to celebrate Halloween at The Joe with these great movies and special Trick or Treating activity.”

Kids are encouraged wear costumes. Families will reportedly need to register in advance to participate in Trick-or-Treating. Concessions will also be available with special packages that can be pre-ordered as part of the registration process.

“As our community continues to adapt to this new normal, BlueShield is pleased to help families keep their traditions alive in a safe and healthy way,” said Keith Dolan, Regional Executive, BlueShield of Northeastern New York. “We’re proud to partner with The Tri-City ValleyCats to bring this Halloween event to life for families in the Capital Region.”

The Organization said social distancing and COVID-19 protocols will be enforced during the event for everyone’s safety including:

Mask requirements

Temperature checks

Limited capacities for stadium/parking lot

Trick-or-Treaters will be given specific times to enter and exit through different gates as part of a one-way route that will reportedly be disinfected between groups for sanitation.

Additional information for the event can be found on the ValleyCats’ website or by calling (518)-629-CATS.

