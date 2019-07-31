Tri-City ValleyCats, United Way team up for school supply drive

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10)– The Tri-City ValleyCats and the United Way of the Greater Capital Region are teaming up to help make this upcoming school year a home run for local students.

They’ll be hosting a school supply drive during tonight’s “Christmas in July” game at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in Troy. Fans can bring their donations to the United Way table at the main entrance of the stadium between 5:30 and 7:30 p.m.

Requested items

three-subject notebooks

two-pocket plastic folders (primary solid colors)

binders (1″, 2″, 3″)

new backpacks

pencil boxes and pouches

colored pencils

highlighters

index cards

erasers

wipes and tissues

dry-erase markers

The first 100 fans to make a donation at the July 31st game will receive a $5.00 ValleyCats gift card. A limited number of other prizes will also be available. Can’t make it the game and still want to donate? Text UWSCHOOL to 41444 to donate and United Way will purchase the supplies for you.

The Tri-City ValleyCats will play against the Batavia Muckdogs tonight. For more information, including how to buy tickets, visit the team’s website click here.