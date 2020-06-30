Tri-City Valleycats begin 10th annual 4 in 24 Youth Baseball Field Renovation project

STILLWATER, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Tri-City Valleycats, BlueShield of Northeastern New York and Hannaford being their 10th annual 4 in 24 Youth Baseball Field Renovation project.

From the batters box to the entire infield, the 4 in 24 youth baseball field renovation project completely remodels an infield and allows it to be playable so the youth can enjoy the game of baseball.

The project was pushed back from April due to the pandemic. It will now be spread across multiple days as those involved will be following New York State and CDC guidelines.

The scope of it involves laying brand new sod, grading and raking the baselines, rebuilding the pitchers mound and putting new pitching rubber in to home base and much more detailed additions.

They say it’s a project the entire staff and partners get behind and embrace.

“Part of our mission is to be a good ambassador for the game of baseball and even more importantly than that is and that is to be an active member of the community,” General Manager, Matt Callahan, said. “If we can do that by providing a safe and well-maintained field for kids to use, it’s very gratifying and makes a positive impact.”

The four leagues to be renovated this year are Lansingburgh Little League, Red Storm Baseball in Stillwater, Shatford little league, and the city of Watervliet Softball Field.

Renovations begin at 8a.m. on Tuesday, June 30.