TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The ValleyCats have announced that there will be fireworks displays at 14 games at the Joseph L. Bruno Stadium in the 2023 season. The fireworks will take place at the end of the games.
2023 fireworks schedule:
- May 12 vs. Trois-Rivières Aigles *** Opening Day ***
- May 20 vs Washington Wild Things
- June 1 vs Trois-Rivières Aigles
- June 16 vs Florence Y’Alls
- June 24 vs Ottawa Titans
- June 29 vs Schaumburg Boomers
- July 4 vs Empire State Greys *** Independence Day ***
- July 14 vs Evansville Otters
- July 22 vs New York Boulders
- July 27 vs Joliet Slammers
- August 3 vs Empire State Greys
- August 11 vs New Jersey Jackals
- August 20 vs Sussex County Miners
- August 31 vs Sussex County Miners