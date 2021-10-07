Trees planted in Niskayuna exactly a year after damaging storm

NISKAYUNA, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Forty new trees were planted on Dean Street in Niskayuna exactly one year after a storm ravaged through the Capital Region knocking down trees and power lines. National Grid, Schenectady County and the Niskayuna Tree Council finished planting the last 14 trees on October 7.

Storm damage from October 2020

Planting trees

National Grid provided $240,000 to Capital Region counties and cities to support the replanting of trees. Schenectady County received $20,000 of that funding.

“One year ago the region experienced a ‘derecho’ storm that delivered 100 mile per hour, straight line

winds that knocked out power to more than 200,000 National grid customers and damaged homes,

businesses and many trees,” said Laurie Poltynski, National Grid Regional Executive. “Soon after

our crews did the tireless around-the-clock work to bring power back to our customers, we got

together to see if there was anything else we could do.”

The Niskayuna Tree Council contacted home owners on Dean Street to see what type of tree they

would like to be planted in front of their house. The last tree, an Amur Maackia, was planted near the entrance of Dean Street Park.