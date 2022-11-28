BALLSTON LAKE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Dozens of trees are now on their way to military bases around the world for members of the U.S. Armed Services who can’t make it home for the holidays.

“The Christmas tree is the official symbol of home so when they get that, it ties a little bit of piece of home and family for the military and that little piece this time of year is really meaningful,” Garth Ellms, owner of Ellms Farm, said.

Trees for Troops, now in it’s 18th year, works with local farms across the Capital Region to receive tree donations and handmade ornaments. The main initiative taking place at Ellms Farm.

Ellms said Trees for Troops distributes 15,000 trees every year.

“We’ve been the official upstate New York pickup location for that so it’s been a great tradition to carry on,” Ellms said.

For deployed troops, the message from home makes all the difference.

“When you’re away from your family, your brothers and sisters around you — that’s your family,” Sgt. Brandon Moseman said. “So, to be able to spend the holidays with the right stuff, with trees, ornaments and decorations, it’s really going to bring up the morale.”