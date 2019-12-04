Trees for Troops: Snow won’t stop local farm from making delivery

BALLSTON SPA, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For the last 15 years, the Ellms Family Farm has been participating in the Trees for Troops program.

On Monday, the farm had to postpone their pickup event to next week due to the snow storm. They say they’re committed to spreading the holiday cheer.

Trees for Troops is a program by the Christmas SPIRIT Foundation, which help from local Christmas tree farmers and FedEx for the deliveries.

Over the years, the farm in conjunction with local tree farmers, have sent thousands of Christmas trees to military bases across the country and abroad.

To find out how you can donate Christmas trees, contact the Ellms Family Farm, or visit Trees for Troops for ways to get involved.