Tree from Clifton Park couple begins journey to Capitol

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Another New York State holiday tree made its way to Albany on Friday. This one will be displayed at the East Capitol Park. This tree was planted deep into the history of a Clifton Park family.

Every year Tynan and Gavin Heritage have taken holiday photos in front of their grandparent’s tree.

“It has been here since I was a baby and it has brought a lot of joy to me. I’m just glad to see it will bring joy to other people,” said Tynan Heritage.

Families across the Capital Region will have the opportunity to make traditions at the East Capitol Park. Sally and Chas Heritage have lived in their Clifton Park home for over 40 years. The couple says it was finally time to let go of their family’s landmark.

“I love this tree and it’s ready to go someplace else. The fact that it’s going to be at the Capitol is very exciting,” said Sally Heritage.

It was a neighborhood gathering to watch New York State General Services cut down and transport the 40-foot tree.

“It’s crazy that one tree can get so many people around it,” said Gavin Heritage.

As the tree embarks on its journey to Albany, Sally and Chas say they will be planting another tree. Another donated tree was already delivered to the Empire State Plaza.

Lights will be turned on at the New York State Tree Lighting and Fireworks celebration presented by Highmark Blue Shield of Northeastern New York on Sunday, December 5, from noon to 8 p.m. The free tree-lighting event will feature live music, ice-skating performances, and a visit from Santa. The tree lighting and fireworks will begin at 5:15 p.m.