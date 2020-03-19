Interactive Radar

Treasury proposal: Deliver $500B to Americans starting April

News
WASHINGTON (AP) — The Treasury Department wants to start issuing direct payments to Americans by early next month as the centerpiece of a $1 trillion plan to stabilize the economy amid the coronavirus epidemic.

In a memorandum issued Wednesday, Treasury calls for two $250 billion cash infusions to individuals. The first set of checks would issue starting April 6, with the second wave in mid-May. Amounts would depend on income and family size.

The Treasury plan, which requires approval by Congress, also recommends $50 billion to stabilize the airlines, $150 billion to issue loan guarantees to other struggling sectors, and $300 billion to small businesses.

