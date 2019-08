SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – For 25 years, Saratoga Native Susan Garrett has been making flower blankets for champion horses at the Saratoga Race Course.

After wondering why there was no flower blanket for Travers winners, NYRA invited her to make one in 1994. The rest is history.

It usually takes Susan six volunteers, including her husband, and six hours to complete one flower blanket.

She also completes the blanket for the Belmont Stakes.