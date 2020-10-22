Travers Canoe to be the centerpiece of trick or treat spectacular

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The iconic Travers Canoe is set to be filled with candy and placed on display during the New York Racing Association’s Saratoga Spooktacular. The drive-thru event, which is set to take place on the grounds of the Saratoga Performing Arts Center, will run on Friday, October 30 and Saturday, October 31 from 4 p.m. to 8:30 p.m.

This year, the canoe will be painted maroon and gray in honor of local hero and Travers winner Tiz the Law.

The two-day event offers families a safe way to enjoy Halloween. Individually wrapped candies will be handed out by representatives from local companies. Stewart’s Shops mascots “Fresh and Flavor” and “Bernie the Saint Bernard”, the popular mascot of the Siena Saints, who will be on-hand to help trick-or-treaters celebrate.

“We owe a huge thanks to all of the organizations taking part in this special celebration. Together we will put smiles on hundreds of kids’ faces on Halloween weekend, all while benefiting our friends at SPAC. With a limited number of tickets remaining, we encourage families interested in joining us to make their reservation today.” Sean Willcoxon

Mazzone Hospitality Vice President of Catering

More than a dozen local companies involved are involved, including: AIM Services Inc., Dark Horse Mercantile, Ed Lewi Associates, Home Made Theater, Impressions of Saratoga, Keller Williams Capital District Real Estate, Salvation Army, Siena College Athletics, State Farm, Stewart’s Shops, and Truly Great Promo Products.

“We’re honored to take part in this community-wide event to help families safely celebrate Halloween. NYRA thanks the volunteer organizers who have worked to produce this innovative alternative to traditional trick or treating on the grounds of one of Saratoga’s most treasured attractions, the Saratoga Performing Arts Center. We wish everyone a fun and festive Halloween!” Pat McKenna

NYRA Director of Communications

Fewer than 200 tickets remain for the Saturday night event and Friday is sold-out. Reservations are required and available in 15-minute increments for $6 per vehicle (plus applicable ticket fees). Each vehicle may contain up to eight people. Those who want to grab one of the few remaining spots can do so on the Mazzone website.

