ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) Stress was not a factor for flyers the day before Christmas at Albany International Airport.

To alleviate pressure, people heading to TSA were greeted by therapy dogs before boarding their flight.

While TSA moved along smoothly, the airport’s Military Courtesy Room came in handy for those facing delays.

According to AAA, 6.97 million Americans are expected to fly during the holiday season.