Travelers asked to fill out form at airport

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Travelers at the Albany International Airport will need to fill out a New York State Traveler Health Form when they fly into the airport. They will also be asked to quarantine for 14 days after they land if they come from or have been to ‘at-risk’ states.

The new program is in response to increased rates of COVID-19 transmission in a number of states. New Jersey and Connecticut have partnered with Governor Andrew Cuomo to embrace New York’s new travel requirement.

The Form asks for the names and addresses of the arriving individual or family, whether they have traveled to states designated as having a significant community spread if they have experienced fever, chills, cough or difficulty breathing and their final destination in New York State.

The Form also addresses resident essential workers and those essential workers that plan to be in New York State form short periods and for those essential workers that must remain for more than 36 hours.

States included in travel advisory:

Alabama

Arkansas

Arizona

Florida

North Carolina

South Carolina

Texas

Utah

