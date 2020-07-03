Travel to the edge of space on a balloon

News

by: CNN

Posted: / Updated:

(CNN) — Hot air balloons are getting an upgrade, a big one.

A Florida company called Space Perspective is developing one that is out of this world! Their high-tech hot air balloon is called Spaceship Neptune.

It is designed to transport a pilot and eight travelers in a pressurized capsule suspended from an enormous blimp.

The company has scheduled a test flight for early 2021. That trip will carry research payloads and no crew.

However, the company hopes to start taking space tourists in a few years. The ride would go 100,000 feet up in the air and last six hours.

You can reserve a seat on Space Perspective’s website, but the prices are sky high. According to Anchorage Daily News, passengers can expect to pay roughly $125,000 for a ticket.

