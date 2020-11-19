Travel advisory on the Adirondack Northway in Saratoga Springs

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The New York State Department of Transportation (DOT) is advising motorists to watch for lane closures on the Adirondack Northway over Route 29 (Lake Avenue), north of Exit 14 in Saratoga Springs, for bridge maintenance. The work will happen between Thursday, Nov. 19, at 11 p.m. until Friday, Nov. 20, at 6 a.m., weather permitting.

DOT is also advising motorists to expect rolling lane closures on the northbound Northway from Exit 10 to Exit 12 in Saratoga County, from 4 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 21, to facilitate pavement repairs.

Motorists are reminded to move over a lane, if safely possible, or slow down significantly whenever encountering roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber or green lights, including maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones. Additionally, the DOT reminds drivers to slow down and drive responsibly in work zones. Fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone. Convictions of two or more speeding violations in a work zone could result in the suspension of an individual’s driver license.