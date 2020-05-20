Video Updates from Officials

Travel advisory: Northbound I-787 to South Mall Expressway in Albany closed for summer

INTERSTATE 787 (NEWS10) — The New York State Department of Transportation (NYSDOT) is advising drivers that the Exit 3 off-ramp from northbound I-787 to the South Mall Expressway will be closed around the clock starting June 3 through September 3 as part of a project by the NYSDOT to perform maintenance on the ramp.

The NYSDOT says drivers will be detoured at the split at Exit 3 across the Dunn Memorial Bridge toward the Rensselaer Train Station. After crossing the bridge, drivers can make a right turn onto Broadway, then take their next right to return back over the Dunn Bridge toward the South Mall Expressway.

The NYSDOT reminds drivers to drive responsibly and pay attention in work zones and obey New York State’s “Mover Over” laws. Fines are also doubled for speeding in work zones.

For additional travel information, call 511, click here, or visit their mobile site.

