Travel advisory: Lane closures on southbound Northway in Saratoga County

(NEWS10) — Motorists have been advised that the two left lanes of the southbound Adirondack Northway, I-87, will be closed between Exit 15 and Exit 13 in Saratoga County.

The closure will happen Saturday between 6 a.m. and 2 p.m. in order for the New York State Department of Transportation to perform pavement repairs.

The work schedule is weather dependent.

Motorists are urged to slow down and safely move over when approaching roadside vehicles displaying red, white, blue, amber, or green lights. This includes maintenance and construction vehicles in work zones as well.

This is in accordance with New York State’s “Move Over” laws.

For more information, call 511, visit www.511NY.org, or their mobile site at m.511ny.org.