Travel advisory: Interstate 787 exit in Menands closing through September

MENANDS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — The Department of Travel says that the southbound onramp to Interstate 787 from Broadway will be closed from Monday into September. In the short-term, the southbound exit 6 offramp, in Menands, will be closed as well, but only for the weekend.

This weekend’s closure, starting at 8 p.m. on Friday, will let the crews resurface and pave, if weather permits. The offramp is expected to reopen by Monday at 6 a.m. Take exit 7W to travel westbound on Route 378 to reach Route 32.

Starting Monday, the ramp from Broadway/Route 32 in Menands to southbound I-787 will be closed through September 3. That closure will allow for work to continue on a link to the Mohawk-Hudson Hike-Bike Trail. Dvirs will take a detour north on I-787 to exit 7W, and loop back around to head south on I-787.

Remember that fines are doubled for speeding in a work zone, and multiple speeding violations could result in a suspended license. Slow down and move into the left lane when possible to maintain safety for roadside work crews.

