ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With polls in New York State opening at 6 a.m. and an hour later at 7 a.m. in Massachusetts and many locations in Vermont, getting to polling locations for some can be a challenge. There are options, including some free ways to get to the polls to cast your vote if transportation is an issue.

In the Capital Region, CDTA will be offering STAR customers free transportation service to and from polling locations on Election Day. All CDTA service will operate on a regular weekday schedule on Election Day. “For STAR customers we do go to their house and pick them up,” says Emily De Vito, communications manager at CDTA. “Our STAR customers perhaps have a medical condition or just need extra help and they can’t ride our fixed route service so this is a way we can get them to the polls and really it’s all about accessibility. We want to give our customers the chance to get out and exercise their right to vote.”

To the east in Massachusetts, the Berkshire NAACP will also offer free rides to those who need it. Berkshire NAACP says rides are available to all voters and drivers will not engage in political discussion during the trip. Anyone who needs a ride must call Dennis at (617) 501-5159 from 8 a.m. to noon, or Kamaar at (413) 770-2031 from noon to 8 p.m. They will coordinate a driver to come to get you.

“We will be letting people know the name of the drivers and give the drivers their phone numbers so once they arrive they can let them know they are there. They will take them to the polls, wait for them to vote and then drive them back,” says Dennis Powell, president of the Berkshire NAACP branch.

Powell says this is not the first time Berkshire NAACP offered rides to the polls. “We did this two years ago and it was very successful. I think we provided about 50 rides, give or take. It doesn’t seem like a lot but…it is important because we need to get everybody that want to vote and are able to vote the opportunity to vote.”

For those who utilize ride share, Lyft is offering a 50 percent discount during voting hours. Users are asked to enter the code: VOTE22

To find out where to vote in your neighborhood, check out Google’s “Get to the Polls” website. For a list of notable races, head over to NEWS10’s complete guide to the general election.