Transformer blows outside NEWS10 studio during fast moving storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A quick moving storm blew a transformer directly in front of the NEWS10 ABC studio Friday evening.
Just before 6 p.m., strong winds, heavy rain and thunder came passing over the station. Almost immediately, the power went out in the building. A transformer blew, and a live wire came down on the lawn.
Flames came from the wire for over an hour, including multiple power surges.
The fire slowly spread across the lawn and eventually caught fire to the NEWS10 sign.
Friday’s events also acted as a cautionary tale. As we waited for first responders, multiple people attempted to stop and take pictures and video of the flames.
NEWS10 employees had to warn them to stay away as the live wire in standing water could cause electrocution.
It was a quick moving storm that caused damage throughout the area. Thousands remain without power.