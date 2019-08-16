Transformer blows outside NEWS10 studio during fast moving storm

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A quick moving storm blew a transformer directly in front of the NEWS10 ABC studio Friday evening.

Just before 6 p.m., strong winds, heavy rain and thunder came passing over the station. Almost immediately, the power went out in the building. A transformer blew, and a live wire came down on the lawn.

Flames came from the wire for over an hour, including multiple power surges.

#HappeningNOW Kicked off the air due to the powerful storm that came through .. transformer blew out in front of the station… fire crews on scene … Rob tells us where this storm is now… doing what we can with limited resources right now… are you seeing damage in your area? Posted by Samantha DiMascio on Friday, August 16, 2019

The fire slowly spread across the lawn and eventually caught fire to the NEWS10 sign.

Crazy fire outside of @WTEN right now, a strong storm developed very quickly and knocked down a power line, which started a fire on the front lawn. Caught this explosion on camera while grabbing some VO for the top of tonight’s shows. everyone is safe. @ABC @FoxNews pic.twitter.com/Rjwv6ZB5FN — Nikki Cheshire (@nikkichesh) August 16, 2019

Friday’s events also acted as a cautionary tale. As we waited for first responders, multiple people attempted to stop and take pictures and video of the flames.

NEWS10 employees had to warn them to stay away as the live wire in standing water could cause electrocution.

Saw people trying to go near the flames. This is a reason to stay away. pic.twitter.com/AKSwpUrDLx — Louis Finley (@LouisFinley) August 16, 2019

It was a quick moving storm that caused damage throughout the area. Thousands remain without power.