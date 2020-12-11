Transfinder to track Schenectady First Responders Holiday Parade

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Transfinder Corp. is providing its mapping and logistics

technology to map out Schenectady’s special First Responders Holiday Parade on

Tuesday, Dec. 15. Transfinder’s tracking technology, which the city uses to track snow plows, will allow city residents to see in real-time when the parade is getting close to their neighborhood.

Mayor Gary McCarthy will be participating in the parade and of course Santa Claus will make an appearance.

The parade will include 11 vehicles and travel 23 miles through seven sections of Schenectady from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Assistant Fire Chief Don Mareno said the idea came when news that the Schenectady Holiday Parade

was canceled because of the pandemic. That parade is typically held in late November and believed to be the largest nighttime holiday parade in the Northeast. It would have been the 52nd year of the parade.

“With all the stresses of everything happening because of COVID, we thought it would be nice to bring the parade to the community,” Mareno said.

While this parade will not have as many vehicles or floats, it will be traveling a greater distance – winding through Bellevue, Mont Pleasant, Central State Street, Hamilton Hill, the Stockade and

downtown. The vehicles will be decorated with holiday themes and transmitting holiday tunes.

The organizations involved include: Schenectady Police Department, Schenectady Fire Department, Schenectady County Sheriff’s Office, Schenectady County Emergency Management Office, Mohawk Ambulance.