ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Trans-Siberian Orchestra is ready to rock for another holiday season! The popular group is bringing their holiday rock tour to the MVP Arena on November 29.

This year’s TSO tour promises a new and larger presentation of the beloved holiday tradition, “The Ghosts of Christmas Eve.” Since its touring debut, the band has played more than 2,000 winter tour shows to more than 18 million fans.

Vocalist Kayla Reeves said she still has to pinch herself that she gets to be a small part of the beloved holiday tradition.

“This is going to be a very special tour, I can’t wait for you guys to see it,” said Reeves.