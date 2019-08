WASHINGTON D.C. (NEWS10) The U.S. Consumer Product and Safety Commission has issued a recall for the “Super Jumper 14 foot trampoline, calling it “dangerous.”

The federal agency says the manufacturer has received 97 reports of the trampoline’s legs breaking off. At least 4 people have been injured.

People who bought the trampoline should stop using it and contact Super Jumper for a repair kit. Click here for more information on the recall.