ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amtrak service into New York City had been canceled since Monday because of recent flooding across the region. Wednesday morning Gov. Kathy Hochul announced business is resuming as usual on railroad tracks.

“Thank you for your patience,” said Hochul.

Metro North railroad tracks for the Hudson line, that are used by Amtrak, were the most impacted. Amtrak passengers who were facing cancellations said they just had to go with the flow, with closures putting buses and rental cars in high demand.

The Hey family, from Long Island, rented a car to drive to Albany to catch their train on Wednesday after dealing with two cancellations while vacationing in Burlington. Damian Hey praised his family for being flexible.

His wife was thinking out of the box to make sure they got home safely. “We spent a lot of time trying to figure out the best way to go that was safe and least costly and would work out,” said Melanie Hey.

The family said they enjoyed their vacation despite the complications. “Just a little anxious,” said Melanie. “Had to negotiate things. I had to take the day off work—an extra day—and figure everything out so it was a lot of people to call. A lot of things to get in place.”

They almost skipped Amtrak entirely and considered driving all the way back home or even flying, but they opted to purchase a hotel for an extra night. Amtrak gave the family a partial refund because they caught a train in Albany but it was still a bit dangerous driving there.

“A lot of rocks. There was water coming down so we were like ‘falling rocks,’ Melanie said. “It looked a little precarious, the drive.”

Those falling rocks and mudslides were transportation factors throughout the state, according to Jackie Bray, the commissioner of Homeland Security and Emergency Services for the state of New York. She recommends all New Yorkers stay alert to weather conditions and heed the calls from officials.

“In this storm, in this week in New York, the water was so powerful it was moving boulders. it was not only moving small debris. Boulders were falling on railroad tracks. Boulders were falling down the mountains and onto the roads,” said Bray. “I think we underestimate how powerful water can be.”

She offered some flood tips, like having a plan with your family to meet at a location that’s on higher ground and to check the weather upstream from where you’ll be to avoid flash floods. Bray suggests getting flood insurance even if you’re not in a flood zone because of the increasing intensity of storms.

Parts of the state saw roughly eight inches of rainfall in a relatively short period of time during this last severe storm. The rain event was considered a once in a thousand year storm.

“Certainly, in jobs like mine, we spend a tremendous amount of time talking about what extra steps we need to take not only this year, but over the next decade,” said Bray. She said they have extra crews assessing damage and checking structural integrity after the last storm and they’re prepping for the next storm to hit Thursday into Friday.

They’re not anticipating severe storms, Bray said, but they’re monitoring flooding conditions since rivers are already full and soils are still saturated. She also offered a warning to motorists. “Most flash flood deaths occur when people are in vehicles. As little as six inches of running water can make your car uncontrollable,” said Bray.

She said it only takes two feet of water to float a car and if you happen to find yourself in that situation she said to leave your vehicle and seek higher ground. Bray urged people to turn around so you don’t drown.