Training program helps to close the veteran-civilian gap

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – It’s called veteran cultural competence training, an experience that helps close the veteran-civilian gap.

Veteran cultural competence training typically involves a full day of lectures, workshops, role-playing, and performances that allows participants to experience the military mindset/worldview and help them to develop skills to better serve veterans and their families.

One of the main goals of the training is to increase veterans’ trust in the VA through improving their customer experience and understanding veterans’ needs throughout their lives.

The Stratton VA is one of 17 select cities nationwide participating in the training. Rochester, New York City and Syracuse have planned trainings in the upcoming months.

In this digital exclusive, Marine Corps Veteran Marie Bowen shares her experience helping other veterans.