Train services remain canceled between Albany and New York City

News
Posted: / Updated:
Amtrak_279798

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amtrak announced that Empire Service and Ethan Allen Express trains remain canceled between Albany and New York City on Friday, September 3.

It is unknown at this time if these services will be available by Saturday, September 4.

More from NEWS10

Follow NEWS10

Facebook
Twitter
Instagram

Sign-up for our Newsletter

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download our news app

App Store Link
Google Play Link
Hochul Admin FS for Web

Latest PODCAST episode

More PODCAST: On the Story with Trishna Begam
10 IN TOGA_WEB
CHECK OUT OUR NEW APP FEATURES

Click Below to set up your cable box

DESTINATION NEW YORK

Latest COVID-19 News

More COVID-19

Cuomo Under Fire News

More Cuomo Under Fire