Train services remain canceled between Albany and New York City

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Amtrak announced that Empire Service and Ethan Allen Express trains remain canceled between Albany and New York City on Friday, September 3.
It is unknown at this time if these services will be available by Saturday, September 4.
