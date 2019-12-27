Traffic stop leads to teen arrest on weapons charges

RAVENA, N.Y. (NEWS10)— Thursday night Albany County deputies conducted a traffic stop in the Village of Ravena. Upon approaching the vehicle and interviewing the occupants, deputies smelled a strong odor of marijuana coming from the car, they said.

After searching the vehicle deputies located a sawed off Remington .22 caliber rifle, which was loaded. Agapito Davila, Jr., 19, claimed the weapon was his and was arrested, the deputies said.

Davila has been charged with Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd and 3rd Degree. Davila was arraigned and remanded to the Albany County Correctional Facility.