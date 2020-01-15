Traffic stop becomes drug bust on the Taconic for Watervliet man

YORKTOWN, N.Y. (NEWS10) — State police arrested Kenyatta Ingram Jr., 30, of Watervliet on several felony drug charges Tuesday. Authorities met Ingram during a traffic stop on the Taconic State Parkway.

At approximately 10:50 a.m., state troopers pulled over Ingram’s 2019 Jeep Compass on January 14 for traffic violations. According to police, Ingram refused to follow orders, a struggle ensued, and both a taser and K-9 unit were needed to take him into custody. According to police investigators, they found 697 grams of MDMA, 75 grams of marijuana, and 34 grams of cocaine in Ingram’s vehicle.

Both Ingram and the arresting officer suffered injuries and received care at Hudson Valley Hospital. Ingram was arraigned at Yorktown Court and released on his own recognizance. Police say Ingram’s criminal violations include second-degree criminal possession of a controlled substance, two counts of third-degree criminal possession, obstruction of governmental administration, resisting arrest, and disorderly conduct. If convicted, Ingram could face decades in prison for this cocktail of A and B class felonies and misdemeanors.