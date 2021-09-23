Governor’s Traffic Safety free child seat inspections

by: Richard Roman

GLENVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Monday, September 27, from 3:30 p.m. to 5:30 p.m., the Town of Glenville Police Department will host free car seat checks by certified child passenger safety technicians.

The Traffic Safety Committee reminds parents and caregivers in Schenectady County, this event is part of a yearlong safety initiative in which state and local law enforcement agencies, with various community safety partners, offer free child seat inspections.

Trained technicians use the “Learn, Practice, and Explain” model to educate parents and caregivers on how to choose and properly install appropriate child seats for their child’s age, size, and vehicle, so they can be used correctly every time.

Those who cannot attend this free car seat check event can make an appointment with a local fitting station. Find more information on upcoming car seat check events near you, or contact Mark Agostino at (518) 384-0123 or magostino@townofglenville.org.

