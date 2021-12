CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10)- Traffic lights at the intersection of Moe and Clifton Park Center Roads in Clifton Park have been repaired after a weekend crash. Crews worked overnight Sunday and early Monday to repair the lights, according to the Highway Department.

A two-car accident that happened at the intersection Sunday damaged a signal box, ultimately causing the traffic lights to go out. Highway Superintendent Dahn Bull thanked motorists for their patience while repairs were being made.