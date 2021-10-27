TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials have issued a traffic advisory for New Turnpike Road in Troy on October 28 beginning at 5 p.m. Officials said the Trunk or Treat event at Turnpike Elementary School may cause traffic delays.
Vehicles are expected to begin lining up in the school parking lot located at 55 New Turnpike Road. Officials said vehicle traffic may extend onto the road in both directions.
Troy Police will be on site directing traffic. The event is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and to reduce speeds in the school zone.
To check the traffic on your route make sure to check out our online traffic page and watch our traffic report every weekday morning on NEWS10 in the Morning.
More from NEWS10:
- Traffic delays possible on New Turnpike Road in Troy for Halloween event
- Warren County COVID update for Oct. 27
- $1M in funding for environmental projects in Waterford, Halfmoon
- Higher delivery rates proposed by National Grid, public comment period Nov. 3
- Upstate schools awarded $1 million in grants for internet access