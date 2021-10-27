Traffic delays possible on New Turnpike Road in Troy for Halloween event

by: Sara Rizzo

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — City officials have issued a traffic advisory for New Turnpike Road in Troy on October 28 beginning at 5 p.m. Officials said the Trunk or Treat event at Turnpike Elementary School may cause traffic delays.

Vehicles are expected to begin lining up in the school parking lot located at 55 New Turnpike Road. Officials said vehicle traffic may extend onto the road in both directions.

Troy Police will be on site directing traffic. The event is scheduled to end at 7:30 p.m. Motorists are asked to use alternate routes and to reduce speeds in the school zone.

