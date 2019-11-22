Traffic delays during morning commute

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Friday morning commuters were greeted with traffic headaches to start their morning.

There was a crash on I-787 southbound at Exit 4A in Albany around 7 a.m. This accident caused delays from Albany to Troy.

There was another crash on I-90 westbound on Patroon Island Bridge according to the 511NY. The right lane was closed as crews responded to the scene. Drivers experienced delays all the way to Exit 9 on I-90 westbound, on Route 43 in Defreestville, and minor delays on Route 4 in Rensselaer as well.