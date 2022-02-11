ROTTERDAM, N.Y. (NEWS10) – At about 7:45 a.m., police responded to a report of a one-truck rollover accident in the area of the Kiwanis Park on Rt. 5S in Rotterdam Junction. Police say the driver has not been injured.

According to police, the truck’s load was deposited in the roadway. They say the cleanup is estimated to take several hours.

In addition, police ask that motorists be advised to seek alternate routes to avoid the road closure on Rt. 5S between Kiwanis Park and I-890. Updates will be provided as they become available.

