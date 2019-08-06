Traffic Alert: Road work begins on New Scotland Avenue in Albany

(NEWS10)– Road work is now underway on part of a popular road in Albany.

The City of Albany says that work is taking place on New Scotland Avenue between South Manning Boulevard and Onderdonk Avenue. Those roads wrap around part of St. Peter’s Hospital.

Work includes milling and paving the asphalt roadway. You will also see crews replacing the sidewalk and curb ramps in that area. That road work started August sixth and will continue through the end of August. Work will begin at six in the morning and end at eight in the evening daily. Pedestrian detours and parking restrictions are now in place. For more information on those restrictions, click here to read the full announcement.