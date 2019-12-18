TRAFFIC ALERT: Lane closure scheduled for alternate Route 7

COLONIE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – This Thursday crews will close a single lane on eastbound alternate Route 7 between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m. It is part of the state’s Department of Transportation (DOT) roadwork project.

The lane closure is scheduled to be in place near the rehabilitation work on Alternate 7’s three small bridges over Elm Street, the D&H Railroad line and Route 32.

Drivers are reminded to move over for any red, white, blue, amber or green flashing lights on the side of the road. Also, make sure to follow the posted speed limits, speeding in a work zone carries a double fine.