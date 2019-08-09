Traffic Alert: Cohoes Boulevard Weekend Closure

COHOES, N.Y. (NEWS10)– Heads up as you plan your weekend. A popular stretch of road in Cohoes will be closed all weekend long.

On Friday, August 9, beginning at 6 p.m. southbound Route 787 will be closed between Bridge Avenue and Tibbits Avenue. Crews are working to convert Cohoes Boulevard into a pedestrian-friendly road. This section of road will not reopen until 5 a.m. Monday, August 12. The northbound lanes will remain open.

There will be a detour in place, beginning at Bridge Avenue and going to Saratoga Street (Route 32). Traffic on Dyke Avenue will note be able to cross Route 787. Remember to slow down in work zones and safely move over when approaching construction vehicles and workers.