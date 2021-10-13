Traffic advisory water service line repairs on 15th Street

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Thursday, October 15, around 7:00 a.m. the City’s Department of Public Utilities (DPU) is scheduled for water service line repairs on 15th Street between Eagle Street and Peoples Avenue.

Properties located on or adjacent to 15th Street between Eagle Street and Peoples Avenue may experience loss of water, fluctuations in water pressure, and/or discolored water.

Parking restrictions will also be in effect and work should be expected to continue through 3:00 p.m., Thursday.

Northbound vehicle traffic on 15th Street will be detoured from Peoples Avenue to Burdett Avenue with Southbound traffic on 15th Street to be detoured from Eagle Street to Burdett Avenue.

After water service is restored, residents will experience discolored water and should run their cold water faucet for five to 10 minutes until the water runs clear.

For additional info or questions, please contact the DPU 24-hour number at (518) 237-0241.