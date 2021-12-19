Traffic advisory signal repairs in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Clifton Park Highway Department is making repairs and restoring the traffic signals’ functionality at the intersection of Moe Road and Clifton Park Center Road. Officials say on Sunday, a two-car accident occurred at the intersection that left the signal box and traffic lights damaged and as a result, are non-functioning.

According to officials highway department crews and contractors are on scene working to fix the issue. They say at this time, it is unlikely repairs will be completed in time by Monday’s commute, due to the severity of the damage to traffic equipment.

The town highway department requests that motorists practice increased caution while driving through this intersection. Motorists are asked to treat this intersection as a four-way stop the same as during a power outage. Officials say while repairs are being affected, motorists are advised to seek alternate routes if possible.

The Shenendehowa Central School District has been notified and is already taking measures to adjust its bus routes on Monday. The Clifton Park Highway Department is doing everything within its control to restore the traffic signals.