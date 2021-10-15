Traffic advisory signal installation in Clifton Park

CLIFTON PARK, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Friday, October 15, Saratoga County officials will be scheduling the install of an all-way traffic signal at the intersection of Grooms Road and Vischer Ferry Road in Clifton Park, to improve traffic flow.

The project will include signal-controlled crosswalks to enhance pedestrian safety at the intersection, according to officials.

On October 18, work will begin which is expected to be complete within four-to-six weeks, dependent upon supply chain materials to be delivered.

“The installation of the traffic signal and crosswalks are important and needed upgrades that will improve both traffic safety and pedestrian safety while helping to create a more walkable community,” said Clifton Park Supervisor, Phil Barrett.

The intersection will remain open to traffic during the project installation, however, drivers may experience occasional short delays.