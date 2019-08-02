Traffic Advisory: Route 30 in Fulton County closed for roundabout work

MAYFIELD, N.Y. (NEWS10)The intersection at Route 30 and 30A in Fulton County is being turned into a roundabout as part of a safety improvement project.

During construction, which is expected til last until October 15, drives will be able to travel from Mayfield to Gloversville and back on routes 30 and 30A, but Route 30 South towards Amsterdam will be closed to Route 349.

According to Mayfield Mayor Jamie Ward, the official detour will be to take Route 349 around to Route 30A. Mayor Ward says there will be a temporary traffic light set up at the Routh 349/30 intersection.