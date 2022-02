SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On Sunday, at about 3:35 p.m., the Pine Grove Fire Department responded to a report of a powerline down on a 2000 block area of Duanesburg Road. According to a report the powerline has landed on a tree.

Officials are at the scene of the incident, and they say the incident is currently under investigation. This is a developing story, check back with NEWS10 for further updates.