Traffic Advisory: Lane width reductions on part of the Northway

WILTON, N.Y. (NEWS10)– A heads up for those planning to take the Northway in Wilton. Lanes will be getting smaller today, June 24, due to a bridge project there.

The New York State Department of Transportation says lane reductions will be seen in both directions on the Adirondack Northway underneath Jones Road between Exits 15 and 16. This is part of a two-year project to rehabilitate nine bridges on and above the interstate. Crews are currently in the second year of this project.

Today, drivers will see traffic reduced to a single alternating lane on Jones Road over the Northway. Flaggers will be out directing traffic. Remember to slow down in work zones and move over to keep everyone safe.