Traffic advisory issued in Troy for 4th Street

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – City officials say that 4th Street in Downtown Troy will be closed Tuesday, September 22 for scheduled milling and paving. The road will be closed from 7 a.m. to approximately 7 p.m. The intersection of Congress Street and 4th Street will also be closed during this time.

Vehicles traveling on 4th Street will be detoured to Ferry Street to 6th Avenue to Federal Street to 3rd Street. Heavy trucks will be prohibited from using Broadway.

Motorists are asked to observe all posted detours, parking restrictions, and reduce speeds near the work zone. Local residences and businesses will remain accessible during the road closure.

