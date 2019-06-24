Traffic advisory issued for downtown Troy

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Some big changes are coming to a busy part of downtown Troy.

This week, drivers may have to take a different route if they travel through the Ferry and Congress Street area.

As construction continues on a new apartment complex project, there will be some road closures starting Wednesday morning.

Fourth Street between Ferry and Congress will be closed to all traffic. During construction, the Fourth Street Park Lot will be limited to property and business owners only.

Drivers will not be able to exit north onto Fourth Street and will instead have to take Ferry Street.

Sidewalks in the area will remain open for pedestrians.