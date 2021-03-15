Traffic Advisory issued for Dartmouth Street in Schenectady

SCHENECTADY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Beginning Monday, March 15 until Friday, March 19, Dartmouth Street in Schenectady will be closed to all but local traffic between 6 a.m. and 5 p.m.

“During these days and hours, Carver Construction, Inc. of Altamont, New York will be repairing a sanitary sewer line necessitating the closure. The roadway will be open to traffic outside of this time frame,” said Signal Superintendent John Coluccio.

All traffic should use alternate routes during the time of the closure.