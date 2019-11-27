Traffic advisory for 2019 Troy Turkey Trot

TROY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The Troy Police Department advising residents of road closures and parking restrictions associated with the 72nd Troy Turkey Trot. The following streets will be closed beginning 5:00 a.m. until approximately 2:00 p.m. on Thanksgiving Day, Thursday, November 28:

4th Street from State Street north to Federal Street

Federal Street from the Green Island Bridge to 6th Avenue

Green Island Bridge into Troy from 7:00 a.m. to approx. 12:00 p.m.

River Street from 3rd Street to 1st Street

River Street/2nd Avenue from the Green Island Bridge to 102nd Street

2nd Street from State Street to Broadway

Fulton Street from 3rd Street to 5th Avenue

King Street from the Green Island Bridge to River Street

3rd Street from River/Fulton to Broadway

Broadway from 5th Avenue to River Street

Grand Street from 5th Avenue to 4th Street

River Street/2nd Avenue from King Street to 112th Street – River Street/2nd Avenue from 112th to 102nd will reopen at approximately 9:30 a.m.

3rd Avenue from 105th Street to 112th Street – 3rd Avenue will reopen at approximately 9:30 a.m.

111th Street from 3rd Avenue to 2nd Avenue – 111th Street will reopen at approximately 9:30 a.m.

All eastbound and westbound streets entering the above roads will be closed one block east and west.

Vehicles parked in the Uncle Sam Parking Garage will be unable to leave until the race event has concluded and roads are reopened.