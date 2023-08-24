(WSYR-TV) — You might have noticed a certain chilliness in the air. While the leaves have yet to transform into the bright, pastel colors that New England is famous for, it is hard to ignore the fact that autumn is fast approaching.

Autumn also marks the apple and pumpkin seasons and the re-introduction of fall seasonal products. For some, there is no grocery store that does autumn better than Trader Joe’s, with their fan-favorite butternut squash mac and cheese, autumn harvest soup, and pumpkin cheesecake.

Trader Joe’s officially ushers in the first sign of autumn with its “Pumpkin Palooza” on September 5. The rest of the seasonal products will follow around the second week of September.

If you want to see what you can get your hands on this fall at Trader Joe’s, read along for new and old fall-themed returning products this year.

Apple Pumpkin Hand Pies

There’s always room for a lil’ somethin’ sweet, am I right?

Each two-pack of Trader Joe’s Apple Pumpkin Hand Pies includes pumpkin puree, Northern Spy apples that have been freshly peeled, and a nice pumpkin pie spice all baked in a buttery flaky crust.

The best part about these pies is that they are hand-held, so dessert on the go is an option!

Apple Cider Donuts

There’s nothing better than eating a cinnamon sugar apple cider donut in the fall and watching a cozy movie. Trader Joe’s Apple Cider donuts are also homemade by a family-owned bakery based in Western Massachusetts. “The Donuts get their moist, fluffy texture and slightly tangy flavor from real apple cider! Our supplier also hand-rolls each cake-style Donut in a generous amount of cinnamon and sugar, straight out of the fryer,” stated Trader Joe’s.

Autumnal Harvest Soup

One of the best things about fall is eating some bread and slurping down some soup, feeding the soul. One soup that is a fan favorite at Trader Joe’s is the Autumnal Harvest Soup which is made from smooth butternut squash, semi-sweet pumpkin, and slow-simmered California tomatoes, seasoned with earthy autumn herbs like rosemary and sage, and finished with rich heavy cream. It’s a soup that will keep you comforted all autumn long.

Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese

One of the best fall vegetables is butternut squash which is used in a lot of Trader Joe’s fall products, including this Butternut Squash Mac & Cheese. In this pasta dish, mezzi rigatoni pasta is mixed with a three-cheese classic béchamel sauce (cheddar, gouda, and parmesan) and the perfect amount of butternut squash pureé with a sprinkling of seasonal spices nutmeg, and sage.

Creamy Autumnal Harvest Pasta Sauce

Speaking of pasta, one of the best fall pasta sauces at Trader Joe’s is the Creamy Autumnal Harvest Pasta Sauce. Made of a tomato base that’s richer, creamier, and sweeter with pumpkin, butternut squash, and carrots, and a touch of cream. Rosemary and sage lend a savory finish.

Green Bean Casserole Bites

If you don’t like green bean casseroles but love mini bite-sized meals, you might like Trader Joe’s Green Bean Casserole Bites, because everything is better bite-sized. Made with cups from fillo dough, filled with a mixture of green beans, mushrooms, heavy cream, and Cheddar cheese and sprinkled with crispy fried onions makes the dish totally delectable.

Maple Poffertjes

It’s a Dutch thing! The classic Dutch mini pancakes or poffertjes are a breakfast staple, especially maple-flavored ones! Trader Joe’s Maple Poffertjes are made from a simple recipe of sweet, yeasted batter and require a highly specialized skillet, or poffertjes pan, to attain their bite-size shape. Just pop them in the microwave and top with melted butter, powdered sugar, your favorite fruit preserves, or even more maple syrup.

Maple & Sea Salt Kettle Corn

Looking for a sweet crunchy snack to eat while watching your favorite fall movie? If so, this one is for you. Trader Joe’s Maple & Seas Salt Kettle Corn is popped in coconut oil and high oleic sunflower oil, seasoned with sea salt, and sweetened with a light maple-sugar glaze. According to Trader Joe’s, “It makes a great seasonal party treat when mixed with Trader Joe’s Honey Roasted Peanuts or Maple Almonds.”

Pumpkin Cheesecake

If you are a cheesecake lover, you’ll definitely want to try Trader Joe’s Pumpkin Cheesecake. This fall dessert is made with lots of rich, smooth cream cheese and real pumpkin. with seasonal pumpkin pie spices. Top your slice with freshly made whipped cream, Pumpkin Ice Cream, caramel sauce, or nothing at all.

Pumpkin Flavored Joe-Joe’s

It’s the famous Joe-Joe’s except pumpkin flavored! These traditional Trader Joe’s cookies are similar to Oreos with a cookie and cream filling in the middle. These cookies are pumpkin cookies with a pumpkin cream filling in the middle. Dunk them in a glass of milk or eat them by themselves, these are the perfect fall treat.

Other seasonal items include: