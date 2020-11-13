Tractor trailer hauling cows rolls on its side in Cortland County

Posted: / Updated:

CORTLAND COUNTY, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor trailer that was hauling cows ended up on its side early Friday morning.

Around 3:30 a.m., the Cortlandville Fire Department was called to Interstate 81 south around mile marker 44 and found a tractor trailer on its side. No one was injured, and all the cows were fine, as well.

The driving lane was closed for a couple hours until the scene could be cleared around 5 a.m.

