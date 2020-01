FULTON, N.Y. (WSYR-TV) — A tractor-trailer crashed into the Slice ‘N’ Go Deli in the City of Fulton on Monday afternoon. It happened just before 2:30 p.m.

The owner and his wife were inside the building at the time, and amazingly, neither was injured. The driver of the tractor trailer was uninjured, as well.

For a time, 481 was shut down and traffic was diverted, but 481 has since been reopened to traffic.

Tom told me he and Sue were going to retire in March.



“This speeds things up a bit,” he said. #LocalSYR @NewsChannel9 https://t.co/hTU67TFaWM — Josh Martin (@JoshMartinNC9) January 20, 2020