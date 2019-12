(NEWS10)– A crash closing down an eastbound lane of the thruway between exits 27 and 26 Monday morning.

State Police say a tractor-trailer merged into a car around 3 a.m. Monday, December 23. The driver of that car is seriously injured. The driver of the tractor-trailer has minor injuries. Both people have been taken to Albany Med.

The right lane was closed eastbound near Amsterdam for part of the morning commute.